DirecTV To Host Party Super Bowl Week Featuring Usher

DirecTV will be the presenting sponsor of The Chairman’s Party held during Super Bowl week at SoFi Stadium on February 10, the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission announced.

The invitation only event–following the NFL Honors Show–will be highlighted by a performance by Grammy-winner Usher on the BET Network Stage.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to Los Angeles and officially kicking off Super Bowl weekend with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission at The Chairman’s Party Presented by DirecTV ,” said Bill Morrow, CEO, DirecTV. “Our company has been synonymous with world-class Super Bowl festivities in years past, and this event will continue that long tradition.”

DirecTV, which was spun off from AT&T last year, was the host of 10 Super Saturday Night parties in Super Bowl host cities. The most recent was in 2020 in Miami featuring Lady Gaga.

DirecTV has a strong connection to the NFL because of its Sunday Ticket product. It is unclear if DirecTV will continue to offer the out-of-market NFL game package after the current contract expires.

Guests at the party will enter SoFi Stadium via the DirecTV "Blue Carpet” and receive an early look at the site of Super Bowl LVI. Once inside guests will enjoy food and drink and photo opportunities near the SoFi Stadium field.

“The Chairman’s Party Presented by DirecTV is a culmination of hard work and perseverance on behalf of all the Super Bowl stakeholders. We appreciate the artists and other supporters who are contributing to the success of the weekend,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee.

DirecTV will award one of the community organizations being recognized as part of the Super Bowl LVI Legacy program a $25,000 grant award for the work they are doing.. Two additional organizations focused on empowering youth through storytelling, will receive $5,000 each.■