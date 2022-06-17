DirecTV Tees Up Coverage of 122nd U.S. Open in 4K
By Jon Lafayette published
Viewers can follow featured holes and player groupings
DirecTV will be offering coverage of the 122nd U.S. Open in 4K over multiple channels.
In addition to coverage on USA Network and NBC Sports–with commentary on Golf Channel–DirecTV will feature enhanced views of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes in 4K on Channel 105.
Featured player groups will be shown in 4K Channel 106 in the mornings and afternoons, with HD views of the tournament on Channel 901.
Additional groups of players will be shown in HD on Channels 902, 903, 904 and 905.
The U.S. Open started Thursday with a winner expected to be decided Sunday. The tournament is being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time in 34 years. Golfers will be competing for a purse totally $12.5 million.
Tennis fans can look forward to 4K coverage of Wimbledon from June 29 to July 3 and the U.S. Tennis Open from August 29 to September 4. ■
