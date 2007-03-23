DirecTV Teams Elephant With Cricket To Boost Viewership

DirecTV has hired an Elephant to enlarge its programming footprint in the U.S.'s South Asian community.

That would be Elephant Advertising, which has installed DirecTV-branded TV's in restaurants, grocery stores, banks and community centers that cater to the Indian American population, including in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.

The promotion, which will be accompanied by transit, outdoor and point-of-purchase advertising, is tied to DirecTV's coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup (http://www.directv.com/DTVAPP/global/contentPage.jsp?assetId=3060006).

According to Elephant, there is a key game Friday night (March 23) between India and Sri Lanka that could draw some new eyeballs to DirecTV's coverage.