DirecTV Taps Pace
Pace Micro Technology, a provider of digital set-top boxes that found it hard to crack the U.S. market until it signed a deal with Comcast in May, has landed another biggie: DirecTV.
The satellite operator will begin deploying Pace set-top boxes in 2006, but financial details and the number of Pace boxes to be deployed were not disclosed.
