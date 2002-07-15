DirecTV subscriber growth lags
According to Reuters, satellite television broadcaster Hughes Electronics
Corp. on Monday posted higher second-quarter cash flow and revenue but said
subscriber growth for its DirecTV service was slower than expected.
Hughes, which has a pending merger with No. 2 satellite rival EchoStar
Communications Corp., posted a net loss of $155.1 million, compared with a loss
of $156.5 million a year ago.
The company expects to add 250,000 to 300,000 subscribers in the third
quarter.
