DirecTV Subs in Miami Get Football Despite Retrans Blackout

WSVN Miami and DirecTV have worked out an agreement to broadcast the New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers playoff game Jan. 22 as the two continue to work out a new retransmission consent contract. DirecTV viewers will also be able to watch the pre-game and post-game shows, American Idol and a late edition of WSVN's news Sunday night.

WSVN, a Fox affiliate owned by Sunbeam Television, went dark for DirecTV subscribers Jan. 14.

"WSVN is still negotiating with DirecTV, but we care about our viewers, and we want them to be able to watch this game," said Robert Leider, executive VP and GM of WSVN.

Leider suggests the two parties are not close to a long term deal. "DirecTV's unwillingness to pay a reasonable fee to carry our signal is unfortunate," he said.