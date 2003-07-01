DirecTV stops for Fuel
Fox Sports' new action-sports network, Fuel, debuted Tuesday on DirecTV
Inc.
The 24-hour network features extreme sports like surfing, skateboarding and
biking. It is available to DirecTV customers who subscribe to its "Sports Pack"
or "Total Choice Plus" packages.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.