DirecTV Sponsor U.S. Team In World Baseball Classic

Play Ball! DirecTV said it is sponsoring the U.S. team in the World Baseball Classic.

A DirecTV logo will appear on a patch on the jerseys worn by American players as part of the sponsorship.

The satellite TV company will also be featured on in-stadium signage during games.

“DirecTV is proud to be a part of USA Baseball as they play for a prestigious world championship,” said Vince Torres, DirecTV CMO. “We can’t think of a better way to show support for America’s favorite pastime than to get behind the National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.”

This marks the first time DirecTV has sponsored a team in the World Baseball Classic.

“We are excited for the upcoming World Baseball Classic and to take the field as the defending world champions,” said USA Baseball Executive Director and CEO Paul Seiler. “This is a truly unique event that showcases international baseball at the highest level, and we are thrilled to have great partners like DirecTV showing their support for USA Baseball.”

Viewers can watch the U.S. Team play when the World Baseball Classic starts on March11. The games are televised on Fox and FS1, both available on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream. ■