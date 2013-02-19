DirecTV, Sinclair Retrans Battle Smolders

Sinclair Broadcast Group and DirecTV are girding for a

retransmission consent battle in 47 markets across the country, with the

station group informing its viewers that they could lose access to their

favorite shows if a deal is not reached by the end of the month.

About 87 Sinclair stations in 47 markets like Baltimore, Las

Vegas and Salt Lake City are up for renewal on Feb. 28. The stations include

affiliates of all four major broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, and

have been informing viewers that they no longer expect their stations to be

carried by DirecTV after their current agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Feb.

28. On its station websites, Sinclair tells DirecTV subscribers they can

still view their programming if they switch to Dish Network or the local cable

or telco video operator.

DirecTV in a statement accused Sinclair of trying to scare

customers.

