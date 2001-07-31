DirecTV sells 4.1M Thomson shares

DirecTV Inc. announced that it has sold 4.1 million shares of Thomson

Multimedia out of the 12.9 million it owns through DirecTV Enterprises Inc., a

wholly owned subsidiary of Hughes Electronics Corp., in order to contribute to

the development of its activities.

The Thomson shares were acquired in December 1998, when Thomson's capital was

first opened.

This disposal, compatible with the agreement of 1998, brings DirecTV's equity

stake in Thomson to 8.8 million shares, or 3.1 percent of Thomson's capital.

DirecTV and Thomson also confirmed their intention to reinforce their

strategic partnership in the areas of interactive set-top-box receiver-system

supply and development. During the first half of 2001, Thomson's market share of

DirecTV set-top boxes grew to 63 percent.

The two companies announced their intention to cooperate in the areas of

interactivity, storage and broadband access to DirecTV

programs.