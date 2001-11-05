DirecTV selling CDs

DirecTV subscribers will now be able to purchase CDs containing songs heard on Music Choice via a new interactive service that makes use of technology from Wink Communications.

Music Choice has been investigating the TV commerce opportunity for a little over a year, but the DirecTV service is the first real-world deployment.

The commerce option is available on 12 Music Choice audio channels, including Hit List, Alternative Rock, Today's Country, Showcase, Classic Rock and others which seem to be focused around popular music offerings.

- Ken Kerschbaumer