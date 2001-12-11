DirecTV seizes equipment

DirecTV said it executed civil seizure and impoundment orders against 11

businesses that were manufacturing or distributing equipment to pirate its DBS

signals.

The orders were executed in Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Utah, California and

Texas.

The raids were conducted by members of DirecTV's Office of Signal Integrity,

Engineering and Legal with support from federal, state and local law

officials.

The seizures grew out of an investigation following similar raids on

businesses in Orange County, Calif. last May.

``These seizures, conducted simultaneously against multiple targets,

represent significant enforcement actions in our ongoing campaign against signal

pirates,'' said Larry Rissler, vice president, Office of Signal Integrity for

DirecTV Inc.

``We've put out of business and frozen the assets of an extensive

distribution network that served as fulfillment houses for individuals who sold

signal theft devices on the Internet.

``This clearly demonstrates an effective use of the law under the Digital

Millennium Copyright Act and underscores DirecTV's determination to turn up the

heat on signal pirates wherever they operate,'' he added.