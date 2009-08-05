DirecTV To Screen ‘The Burning Plain' Before Big Screen Release

DirecTV will be airing feature-length movie The Burning Plain later this month for its customers, prior to its release in theaters. The movie, which stars Charlize Theron and Kim Basinger, will be available starting Aug. 21. It debuts in theaters Sept. 17.

The drama will be made available on DirecTV Cinema in 1080p hi-def or standard-def formats. The standard-def version costs $9.99.

While the satellite TV service has long allowed consumers to order newly-released movies from home, ‘The Burning Plain' marks the first time they can see a feature-length movie in advance of its wider release in theaters.