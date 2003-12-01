DirecTV Sale No Threat, Agencies Say

News Corp.’s bid to gain control of DirecTV poses no law enforcement concerns, three federal security agencies said.

In a filing to the FCC, the Justice Department, FBI and Department of Homeland Security concluded that News Corp.’s plans to appoint only U.S. citizens to the Hughes/DirecTV Audit Committee allays any concern raised by News Corp. being foreign-based.

The federal government tightly controls ownership of U.S. communications systems by foreign corporations in order to ensure management is committed to U.S. national security and law enforcement. DOJ’s antitrust review of the deal continues. DOJ and the FCC are expected to approve the deal by year-end.