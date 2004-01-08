DirecTV Renews MTV, CBS Stations Deal

Viacom Inc. cut a deal for carriage of its basic-cable and broadcast stations by direct-broadcast satellite service DirecTV Inc.

The deal continues carriage of all of MTV Networks channels already on DirecTV, and BET. It also covers retransmission consent for the analog signals of CBS and UPN’s O&O stations and the a high-definition feed of CBS coverage of Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Viacom’s major gain seems to be that launch of Nicktoons on DirecTV’s Total Choice Plus package. DirecTV serves 12 million subscribers.