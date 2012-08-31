DirecTV Reaches Retrans Agreement With Local TV LLC

DirecTV said Friday it has reached a retransmission consent

agreement with Local TV LLC, avoiding a blackout of 21 television stations

across the country.

Terms of the agreement, which was set to expire at midnight,

were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Local

TV LLC that we believe is fair and equitable for our customers, who will

continue to enjoy Local TV-owned channels without interruption," DirecTV said in a statement.

"We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to successfully

complete this agreement."

Local

TV owns 21 stations in 16 markets across the country, including Denver,

Cleveland, St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City Oklahoma City and Milwaukee

and are affiliated with major networks like CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW and

MyNetworkTV.

The company acknowledged the agreement on its various

station websites.