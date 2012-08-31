DirecTV Reaches Retrans Agreement With Local TV LLC
DirecTV said Friday it has reached a retransmission consent
agreement with Local TV LLC, avoiding a blackout of 21 television stations
across the country.
Terms of the agreement, which was set to expire at midnight,
were not disclosed.
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Local
TV LLC that we believe is fair and equitable for our customers, who will
continue to enjoy Local TV-owned channels without interruption," DirecTV said in a statement.
"We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to successfully
complete this agreement."
Local
TV owns 21 stations in 16 markets across the country, including Denver,
Cleveland, St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City Oklahoma City and Milwaukee
and are affiliated with major networks like CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW and
MyNetworkTV.
The company acknowledged the agreement on its various
station websites.
