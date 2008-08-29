DirecTV Pays $150,000 To Settle With FCC Over EEO Issues

DirecTV has agreed to pay $150,000 to the federal treasury to end an FCC investigation into its failure to file annual EEO reports to the commission between 2003 and 2007, as well as other EEO lapses.



According to a copy or the consent decree, DirecTV had voluntarily disclosed to the FCC that it had failed to file the reports for 2003 and 2004, and had not made the files public. DirecTV also conceded it had not recruited for several positions, relying solely on in-house referrals, and had discovered other reporting lapses for its Puerto Rican operation.

Under the terms of the deal, DirecTV does not acknowledge any wrongdoing. It also said that, notwithstanding those deficits in reporting and recruiting, it had a general policy in place "to ensure equal employment opportunity to job applicants and employees." The company also agreed as part of the settlement to follow an agreed-to EEO compliance plan for three years.

That includes a semi-annual review of that compliance regime, the creation of an FCC EEO Compliance manual , produced with the oversight of an FCC attorney, designating an employee or employees to oversee compliance, and formal employee training.