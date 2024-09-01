DirecTV Offering $1 Million in Visa Cards in Sweepstakes

DirecTV is launching a Million Dollar Blitz Sweepstakes, offering customers who enter Visa Reward Cards.

Residential satellite and internet DirecTV customers can enter the sweepstakes starting September 1. The promotion ends December 31.

Members of DirecTV’s Perks program get additional chances to win with bonus entries.

Like others in the pay-TV business, DirecTV has been losing customers. It finished 2023 with 11.3 million subscribers, down 1.8 million from the previous year, according to an estimate from Leichtman Research Group.

DirecTV said that it will be giving away 18,000 total prizes that range in value from $50 to $500. Customers can enter each month and new winners will be selected through the end of the year.

DirecTV launched its Perks program earlier this year. Perks included free DirecTV for life for three winners.

