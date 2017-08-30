DirecTV Now Adds Signals From 25 Network Affiliates

AT&T said DirecTV Now has added more than 25 local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates to its streaming DirecTV Now service.



DirecTV Now currently offers about 130 local stations in 70 markets.



"We're giving DirecTV Now customers more live local channels to stay connected, with more channels coming," said Daniel York, senior executive VP and chief content officer of the AT&T Entertainment Group.



DirecTV Now has more than 500,000 subscribers, according to AT&T.



Here is a list of markets where DirecTV Now has added stations: