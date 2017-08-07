CBS Signs On With AT&T for DirecTV Now Service

CBS and AT&T reached an agreement that will put CBS’s television network on DirecTV Now, the live TV streaming service.

The deal covers CBS, Showtime, The CW, Pop and CBS Sports Network.

CBS was the last of the broadcast-network owners to sign on with DirecTV Now, which launched last year.



“We are pleased we have reached a deal to make the CBS Television Network, The CW and our cable networks available on DirecTV Now,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, CBS Corporation. “For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content, and we are happy that AT&T will bring our hit programming to their DirecTV Now offering. This agreement fits perfectly into our strategy to deliver industry-leading content to viewers across multiple platforms and screens.”

DirecTV Now will feature live streaming of CBS-owned local television stations in many of the largest U.S. markets at launch. All affiliates of CBS and The CW will have the opportunity to participate going forward as well.