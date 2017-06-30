DirecTV Now Set to Add More Local Feeds From ABC, NBC, Fox

DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, said it has secured new affiliate deals with ABC, NBC and Fox that will enable it to provide coverage of those networks to almost 70% of U.S. TV homes.

DirecTV Now said those additional live locals, expected to be added next week, more than doubles the number of live locals the service had when it launched in November 2016.

Among those additions, DirecTV Now will add ABC in more than 30 new markets, including Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Boston; NBC to four more markets (Kansas City, Mo.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Milwaukee, Wisc.; and West Palm Beach, Fla.), and Fox in Juneau, Alaska.

DirecTV Now said it expects to triple the number of local live channels from ABC, NBC and Fox by the end of August.

