DirecTV Now Seeking Cloud DVR Testers

DirecTV Now’s cloud DVR feature appears to be on track for a fall debut as the OTT TV provider has begun to send out emailed invitations to join a beta trial that’s to begin this summer,Streaming Observerreported.

What’s not yet known is how much storage the cloud DVR feature is offering for the trial, how much will be offered when it rolls out commercially, and if DirecTV Now will charge extra for the feature. Notably, other OTT TV providers, including PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu and Sling TV, all offer cloud DVR features with different storage and pricing options. Comcast offers a cloud DVR with its X1 pay-TV service.

AT&T would only say that beta testing for its next-gen video platform begins this summer and that more details will be announced soon.

DirecTV Now announced a few details about that new platform last month, making note of the cloud DVR and plans to offer a consistent look and feel across devices. Other features such as user profiles, 4K HDR, and downloading are in the plans for 2018.

