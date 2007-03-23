DirecTV Mates Elephant With Cricket

DirecTV has hired an Elephant to enlarge its programming footprint in the U.S.' South Asian community.



That would be Elephant Advertising , which has been hired to install DirecTV-branded TV's in restaurants, grocery stores, banks and community centers that cater to the Indian American population, including in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.



The promotion, which will be accompanied by transit, outdoor and point-of-purchase advertising, is tied to DirecTV's coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup .

