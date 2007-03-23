DirecTV Mates Elephant With Cricket
DirecTV has hired an Elephant to enlarge its programming footprint in the U.S.' South Asian community.
That would be Elephant Advertising , which has been hired to install DirecTV-branded TV's in restaurants, grocery stores, banks and community centers that cater to the Indian American population, including in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.
The promotion, which will be accompanied by transit, outdoor and point-of-purchase advertising, is tied to DirecTV's coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup .
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.