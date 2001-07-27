DirecTV makes management shifts

DirecTV has delivered on its promised executive shakeups, with EVP of sales and marketing Bill Casamo stepping down and the responsibility for marketing, sales and customer service shifting to other execs.

President and COO Roxanne Austin will oversee the sales group, while DirecTV veteran Larry Chapman has been named vice president of marketing and advertising.

DirecTV also formed a new customer satisfaction unit, headed by former CFO Bob Meyers and senior vice president for business management Mike Palkovic has been tapped to be the new CFO.

- Allison Romano