DirecTV Launches Isaac Storm Channel

DirecTV will tap local TV stations in Tropical Storm Isaac's

path for a storm watch channel it launched late Sunday.





According to the satellite operator, the Tropical Storm

Isaac Information channel will air on Chs. 325 and 349 and provide news

broadcasts from local stations in affected areas.





At presstime Sunday night, the storm appeared to be heading

for a date with the Gulf Coast rather than Tampa, where it had threatened the

Republican convention starting Monday .





DirecTV will be simulcasting local news and storm coverage

from almost a dozen stations in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. It

will also include graphics from the American Red Cross.



