DirecTV, KFMB Settle Retrans Dispute

After about three weeks of darkness, CBS affiliate KFMB Channel 8 in San Diego returned to the lineup for DirecTV customers in the area on Sept. 3 when the two parties reached a new retransmission consent agreement.

KFMB went dark to DirecTV customers in the San Diego market on Aug. 13, about two hours before the local affiliate was set to air the first preseason game for the NFL San Diego Chargers. The dispute was over pricing – DirecTV claimed KFMB was demanding the satellite giant pay twice its old rate while the station stressed it was only asking for fair compensation for its content.

Terms of the new deal weren’t disclosed. On its website, KFMB, owned by independent Midwest Television Inc., apologized to viewers for the inconvenience.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.