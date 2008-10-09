DirecTV Hits 100 Markets For Local HD
By Glen Dickson
Satellite operator DirecTV began carrying local HD broadcast signals in two more markets on Wednesday.
The addition of the Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo. and Evansville, Ind. markets mean that DirecTV is now offering local HD programming to customers in 100 markets representing some 83 percent of U.S. TV households.
El Segundo, Calif.-based DirecTV says it will provide local HD broadcast channels in more than 121 cities by year-end, representing approximately 88 percent of U.S. TV households.
Competitor Dish Network has also pledged to carry HD signals from 100 local markets by the end of 2008.
