DirecTV Has Largest Quarter of New Subscribers In Four Years

Promotional offerings, its re-seller agreement with AT&T and a boost from the digital transition helped propel DirecTV to its largest quarter of net new subscriber additions in four years, CEO Chase Carey told analysts Thursday.

DirecTV added 460,000 net new subscribers in the first quarter, its best quarter since 2004. Customer churn for the period, at 1.3%, was at its lowest level in 10 years.

