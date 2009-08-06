DirecTV Grows 9% in Q2, Nets New Subs
Despite losing its charismatic CEO Chase Carey in July to his old employer Rupert Murdoch, DirecTV continued to outpace the competition and analysts' estimates in the second quarter, growing revenue by 9% and adding 224,000 net new subscribers, a 74% increase over the prior year.
Consolidated revenue for the period was $5.2 billion, up 8.6% from the same period last year and operating profit before depreciation and amortization rose 2% to $1.38 billion.
"DirecTV continued to execute at a very high level, quarter after quarter," Sanford Bernstein cable and satellite analyst Craig Moffett wrote in a research note.
