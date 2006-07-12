DirecTV Goes to the Gaming Championships

DirecTV throughout August will air the Championship Gaming Invitational, an international two-day videogame challenge that will be taped July 21-22 in San Francisco.

Making its entrée in the professional gaming world as it tries to build up an original programming lineup, DirecTV will partner with IGN Entertainment, Microsoft Xbox, Mountain Dew, corporate cousin Fox Interactive Media and Best Buy. DirecTV will use 16 HD cameras to cover the event.

Gamers will compete in several videogames, such as Halo 2 and Battlefield 2.

"We believe that professional videogaming is the next big thing in sports entertainment," says David Hill, president of DirecTV Entertainment.

The show will be executive-produced by A. Smith & Co.’s Arthur Smith and Kent Weed, who have credits such as Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen. Emmy award-winning sports producer Mike Burks is also on board as an executive producer.

It is the first of three gaming specials DirecTV will air this year, leading up to the previously announced Championship Gaming Series it will carry in 2007.