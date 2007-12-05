DirecTV Expanding Local HD Coverage

DirecTV is expanding its local HD offerings with rollouts in an additional 11 markets.

The rollout of the new markets began last week with the launch of local HD channels in Waco, Texas, and Flint, Mich., and will continue periodically through mid-2008. With the additional markets, DirecTV will carry HD broadcast networks in 76 markets representing more than 75% of U.S. television households.

"While offering the most quality national HD channels is important, we believe it is equally important to deliver popular local HD programming that will give our customers the most comprehensive HD experience available," DirecTV executive vice president of content strategy and development Derek Chang said in a statement. "Delivering local channels in HD to 76 markets will solidify our position as a leader in HD and enables us to compete even more aggressively with cable providers across the country."

The markets where local HD programming will be available through DirecTV include: Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, N.Y.; Paducah and Louisville, Ky.; Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; Tucson, Ariz.; Flint, Saginaw and Bay City, Mich.; Waco, Temple and Bryan, Texas; Lincoln and Hastings, Neb.; Wichita and Hutchinson, Kan.; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa.; and Omaha, Neb.