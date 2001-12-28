DirecTV, EchoStar to offer add'l local channels

Satellite-TV providers DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. announced plans Thursday to roughly double the number of local channels they carry in major markets around

the country.

The expanded service is being rolled out to comply with federal rules

requiring satellite-TV providers beginning Jan. 1 either to offer all the local

stations in a market or to carry none at all.

The DBS carriers vainly fought the "carry-one, carry-all" requirement in

court due to the added costs.

Thursday, however, they touted the rollout of valuable service that finally

bring them on par competitively with cable operators, which have been required

to carry the full compliment of local channels for years.

"We are providing our customers with more entertainment and information

programming options that are relevant to their lives and communities," DirecTV president Roxanne Austin said.

DirecTV began broadcasting more than 200 additional local channels

in 41 markets Thursday.

The additions to the lineup generally enabled subscribers to DirecTV local packages

to receive United Paramount Network, The WB Television Network, Spanish-language and independent stations, in addition to the

"Big Four" and PBS channels they already received.

EchoStar said it will wait until Tuesday's deadline to add the extra

channels in its 36 local markets.

Chairman Charlie Ergen used Thursday's announcement to make a pitch

for his company's pending acquisition of DirecTV.

Without the enormous bandwidth created by combining the satellite capacity of

the two providers, direct-broadcast satellite customers in smaller markets may never get the

opportunity to receive local channels, he said.

"The best solution is the proposed merger ... which will allow EchoStar to

provide local channels to over 100 markets," he added.

Both companies offer the local packages at $5.99 monthly. Customers can also

purchase stations individually a la carte.