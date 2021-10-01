DirecTV Drops Bloomberg TV After More Than 25 Years

Bloomberg TV was dropped by DirecTV at midnight Thursday after being available to satellite subscribers for more than 25 years.

Bloomberg was also dropped from DirecTV Stream and Uverse.

“We were the first to launch the original Bloomberg Direct financial news service in 1994 and have often enjoyed a productive business relationship in the several years since. Despite several creative attempts, it’s unfortunate we were unable to continue this relationship. We will continue to offer other, often more popular, financial news networks to our customers,” AT&T-owned DirecTV said in a statement.

Among the financial news channels still available to DirecTV subscribers are CNBC, Fox Business and Cheddar. Also in the lineup are news networks CNN, MSNBC, BBC World News and CSPAN.

Bloomberg said its coverage remains available via various other carriers and continues to stream on the Bloomberg TV Plus app through numerous connected platforms, reaching more than 70 countries.

“DirecTV’s decision to remove Bloomberg TV at the end of our current agreement on September 30 is disappointing, given our active negotiations and good faith engagement throughout the process,” a Bloomberg spokesperson said. “Bloomberg has hundreds of loyal affiliates in the U.S. who value our content, and we're available anytime to restart the discussion toward reaching a fair new carriage deal and continuing to serve Bloomberg TV viewers.”

