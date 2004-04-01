DirecTV Donates To V Foundation

Satellite company DirecTV Inc. will hand over a check for $100,000 to the V Foundation for Cancer Research at halftime of the NIT basketball championship game Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The donation is part of the company's promotional push for its ESPN Full Court Press college basketball programming package.

The V Foundation was founded by ESPN and the late North Carolina State coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano in 1993. Valvano was also a star player for Rutgers, which is squaring off against Michigan in the championship game.