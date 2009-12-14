DirecTV, DISH, Insight Back Mediacom On LMA Retrans Beef

RELATED: Retrans...The Bloody Battle to Save Broadcast Television

Add DirecTV, DISH Network and Insight Communications to the list of supporters of Mediacom in its retrans fight with Sinclair. They say that broadcasters negotiating for more than one Big Four network affiliate in a market are exercising undue leverage whether the station is co-owned, under a leveraged market agreement or other shared services agreement, or whether it is a single station with a second multicast affiliation.

Actually, the trio said they could not weigh in on the factual merits of the

allegations in the Mediacom complaint and made "no particular claims"

to such knowledge, however, they had a lot to say regardless including that such undue

leverage harms consumers.





In a letter dated Monday to the FCC, a copy of which was supplied to

B&C, they said they shared "public interest concerns" about

a single station negotiating "for more than one of the “Big Four” national

broadcast networks (i.e., ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) in a particular market."

Those include that the combo could represent undue leverage.

The letter was guarded in its tone, saying only that the FCC should take into

account that fact, if it is a fact, when examining the complaint and determining

whether the broadcasters has negotiated in good faith.

Mediacom, with strong support from Time Warner Cable and the American Cable

Association, has asked the FCC to rule on whether a broadcaster's negotiation

for both its owned station and one with which it has a local marketing

agreement in the same market represents good faith bargaining, or instead a

bending of the FCC duopoly rules to its advantage to obtain undue leverage.

In their letter, the three companies point out they have negotiated thousands

of retrans deals and that unde leverage can mean

They say that while multichannel video providers like satellite and cable

companies "generally have" only one choice for network programming,

"network broadcasters now have multiple avenues for distribution. This is

an enormous 'structural market change' in the retransmission consent regime –

one unforeseen when Congress first created the regime," they argue.

They also point out that Justice has noted that "this situation is

exacerbated" when a station negotiates for another in a market, even more

so when they are both Big Four network affiliates.

"In our experience, stations possessing “duopoly” (or “triopoly” or

“quadropoly”) power over network programming exert enormous –and, in our view,

undue – leverage in retransmission consent negotiations," they wrote.

"Put another way, a station that controls the availability of NBC

programming in a market has market power, but a station that simultaneously

controls both NBC and Fox programming in that market has far greater market

power. This is true whether the station can exercise this control due to

ownership of two stations in a market, through a management, services or

marketing arrangement, or by multicasting the programming of two networks at once

from a single station."

They argued that the result was higher retrans fees than would otherwise be the

case, and a larger threat of service disruption if the their terms are not met

(Mediacom has asked the FCC to prevent Sinclair from pulling its signal while

the retrans complaint is being considered). "Both of these outcomes harm

consumers," said the companies.