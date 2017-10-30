DirecTV, DirecTV Now Add CBS Fare to VOD Vault

DirecTV and DirecTV Now, AT&T’s OTT TV service, both added CBS VOD content on Oct. 24, the MVPD confirmed.



DirecTV Now, which ended Q3 with nearly 800,000 subs, also added a handful of live local feeds from NBC affiliates serving Baltimore; Cincinnati; Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, Fla.; and Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Calif.



With those additions, AT&T estimates that DirecTV Now offers 180 live local stations to more than 75% of U.S. homes.



