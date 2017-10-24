AT&T Adds 296K DirecTV Now Subs in Q3

AT&T announced Tuesday that it added 296,000 DirecTV Now subscribers during Q3 2017, extending that base to about 800,000.



Those OTT TV gains were not enough to offset “traditional” pay TV declines of 385,000 from DirecTV’s satellite offering and U-verse TV. Factoring in both sides, AT&T lost 89,000 net video subs in the period.



Those numbers line up with those that AT&T had already disclosed in a recent 8-K filing.



For more, go to mulitchannel.com



