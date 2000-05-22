DirecTV, CBS do deal

Not to be shown up by rival broadcast networks, CBS last week showed that it, too, is moving forward with major retransmission consent deals.

Viacom, the owner of CBS, and DBS company DirecTV announced that they have penned a deal that will allow the satellite provider to continue offering the network's 16 O & Os to viewers in each of the stations' local markets.

The agreement rounds out DirecTV's retransmission contracts with the Big Four networks. Deals with ABC, NBC and FOX were struck earlier this year.

DirecTV has been offering local channels in 23 markets since enactment of legislation in November that allows direct broadcast satellite companies to offer local network affiliates in their markets. The deal with CBS was necessary because a provision allowing DBS providers to carry local stations without retransmission contracts is set to expire at the end of May.

Under the deal, DirecTV also will carry Viacom's channel Noggin as part of its Total Choice package. The deal also extends DirecTV's agreement to carry MTV, MTV2, MTVS, Nickelodeon, VH1 and TV Land. How much Viacom gets paid in the deal was not disclosed.