DirecTV To Carry TNT In Hi-Def
By Glen Dickson
DBS operator DirecTV will launch carriage of "TNT in HD," the hi-def feed of cable network TNT, starting on Friday, Feb. 17.
The hi-def service will be available as part of the DirecTV HD package, which currently includes ESPN HD, ESPN2 HD, Discovery HD Theater, HDNet, HDNet Movies and Universal HD for $10.99 per month.
