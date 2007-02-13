DirecTV Brings Gaming to TV

DirecTV subscribers with interactive receivers can now play a host of games on their TVs with their remotes, no PS3 required. The satellite service provider Tuesday announced the launch of Game Lounge, an entertainment area in which users can play simple games like Solitaire and Sudoku, as well as games based on licensed content from companies including Mattel and Nickelodeon.

The service will be available as either a $5.95 per month subscription or with a play-per-day price of $1.95.

As part of the launch, DirecTV has entered into an exclusive partnership to develop children’s games for its Game Lounge platform from any of Mattel’s brands, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. There will also be games based on properties from PBS Kids and skill-based games from gaming company SkillJam.

The launch of Game Lounge comes as other companies are scrambling to provide gaming to VOD systems. TAG Networks, formally TVHead, hopes to launch its SVOD channel in April.