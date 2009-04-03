DirecTV Brings Back Interactive Masters Package

Filed at 10:52 a.m. EST on Apr. 3, 2009

DirecTV's award-winning interactive broadcast package will be returning for the Masters Tournament next week as golf's greatest chase the Green Jacket. The service combines live CBS Sports and ESPN broadcasts with features such as leaderboard information, player scorecards, and on-demand video from DirecTV's multichannel Masters Mix.

The four-channel mix features live programming of the first two rounds from ESPN on Apr. 9-10 and final two rounds coverage from CBS Sports on Apr. 11-12. It will also air complete coverage of Holes 15 and 16 and a "Masters In Depth" channel with live highlights and player interviews.

Viewers can use their remote control to access each player's scorecard. They can also take a Masters trivia quiz. Each extra channel boasts its own production crew and announcers.

"We are privileged to offer DirecTV's interactive coverage of the Masters Tournament again this year," said EVP of DirecTV Entertainment Eric Shanks. "[We] provide our customers with an in-depth viewing experience that is unique to televised professional golf events."