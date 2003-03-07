DirecTV aims at Yankee fans
Direct-broadcast satellite service DirecTV Inc. is seizing on the continuing dispute between Cablevision
Systems Corp. and Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, aiming a special campaign at
Cabelvision customers.
In a flight of metro New York print and sports radio ads starting Monday,
DirecTV will offer a free dish and two receivers to Cablevision subscribers who
sign up between March 10 and April 30.
While YES won a round last week when a branch of the New Jersey Legislature
approved a bill aimed at forcing Cablevision to carry the New York Yankees Major League Baseball games, no
progress has been made in securing a carriage agreement.
