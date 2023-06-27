DirecTV Adds Red Zone In New Deal with NFL Media

DirecTV extended and expanded its deal with NFL Media, adding NFL RedZone to its lineup for the first time.

RedZone, along with the NFL Network will be available on DirecTV via satellite, DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

DirecTV used to exclusively carry the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-marketPrime ticket package, but that moves to YouTube this season .

“DirecTV was an initial launch partner of NFL Network over 20 years ago and we're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership which caters to millions of DirecTV customers who are NFL fans," said Hans Schroeder, executive VP of Media Distribution for the NFL. “This renewal will provide fans across all DirecTV platforms the ability to watch NFL Network's award-winning coverage of America's most popular sport while also giving greater access to the wildly popular NFL RedZone."

“With this agreement, DirecTV continues a long-standing partnership with the NFL and maintains our sports leadership position by delivering the best of sports content to our customers," said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV. “This deal strengthens our NFL relationship as it includes expanded carriage of NFL Network and all the best action from Sunday's games with NFL RedZone, which is now available to customers across all three DirecTV platforms."

DirecTV customers now have access to an enhanced DirecTV Sports Pack and DirecTV Stream subscribers will be offered a DirecTV Sports Pack for the first time, in each case featuring NFL RedZone. NFL RedZone will be offered through the HD Premium Tier to U-verse customers.