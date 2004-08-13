DirecTV Adds Local Markets

Direct-broadcast satellite operator DirecTV Inc. will be able to offer local channels in 24 additional markets and 7 million more homes after receiving Federal Communications Commission approval Friday to share satellite frequencies with Telesat Canada.

The FCC approved a request to move the DirecTV5 satellite into an orbital slot controlled by Telesat Canada at 72.5 -degrees W.L. After the move, DirecTV will offer local broadcast channels ub 130 markets covering 92% of U.S. TV households.

Local service will be rolled out to the additional 24 markets from September and through early October.