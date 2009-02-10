DirecTV Adds 301,000 Subs In Q4

DirecTV delivered its best quarterly subscriber growth in three years, adding 301,000 net U.S. subscribers in the last three months of 2008, while net income for the quarter dropped 5%.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $5.31 billion, up 9% year over year, and earnings per share increased 7% to $0.32 compared with the same period last year.

The satellite operator's 301,000 net adds in the U.S. -- giving it 17.621 million subs at the close of 2008 -- blew past analyst expectations; Sanford Bernstein had projected 214,600 net subscriber additions for the quarter. Analyst consensus estimates were earnings of 34 cents per share, though quarterly revenue was in line with expectations...

