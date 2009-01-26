DirecTV Acquires Sleeper Cell

DirecTV has acquired rights to all 18 episodes of Showtime drama Sleeper Cell. DirecTV will televise the series on its' the 101 Network and on-demand. Sleeper Cell aired two seasons on Showtime in 2005-2006.

Sleeper Cell follows an FBI agent who infiltrates a "sleeper cell" of Islamic terrorists in California.

The 101 will air the episodes commercial free and in high definition beginning Wednesday, January 28.

"I am thrilled to bring Sleeper Cell to The 101Network," said Eric Shanks, executive vice president of Entertainment at DirecTV in a statement. "It is one of the most gripping dramas ever made for television and our viewers will definitely be glued to the screen. With the addition of Sleeper Cell to our Wednesday night line-up, airing right before Wonderland, our audiences are in for one heart-pounding night of TV."