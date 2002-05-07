Trending

DirecTV, ABC Family ink carriage deal

By

According to Reuters, DirecTV Inc. said Tuesday that it has renewed a multiyear contract with The Walt Disney Co. to carry ABC Family.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it ensures that ABC Family --
acquired from Fox and Saban Entertainment last year for $2.9
billion -- will be carried by DirecTV, which has 10.6 million subscribers.

An ABC Cable Networks spokesman reportedly confirmed the deal but declined
to comment further.