DirectTV, CBS Strike March Madness, CSTV Deal

DirecTV will continue to carry out-of-market games during the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament as part of a deal with the CBS Corporation that also brings CSTV’s penetration to over 20 million households.

As part of the multi-year deal, DirecTV will continue to sell the “NCAA Mega March Madness” package, which offers up to 37 out-of-market CBS-produced broadcasts during the first three rounds of the tournament.

The deal also makes CSTV available to more than 8 million DirecTV customers, pushing the college sports network over the 20 million hump.

During the NCAA basketball tournament, the DirecTV television package complements regional coverage on CBS, as well as a CBS out-of-market online package that saw numbers skyrocket last year when the company shifted to an advertiser-supported, free model. In the past, CBS had charged users to view out-of-market games.

The DirecTV deal also comes as the satellite provider is reportedly nearing an arrangement that would give it exclusive rights to Major League Baseball’s out-of-market regular season television package.

