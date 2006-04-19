Direct Media Marketers Boost Security

The Electronic Retailing Association (ERA) has teamned with security company Qualys to provide members with a means to monitor and audit the security of their payment systems.

The ERA represents informercial prodcuers, home shoppers and other direct marketers who collectively deal in billions of dollars worth of transactions involving consumers' credit card numbers.

“We all know that if a customer doesn’t trust the company that they are doing business with, then they probably won’t shop there again," said ERA President Barbara Tulipane. "Therefore we wanted to offer our members a service that would help them prove to their customers that they are doing everything in their power to protect sensitive customer data.”

According to the association, the move came after discussions with members about the potential effect of security breaches on business.

