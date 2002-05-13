Dinos boost ABC

Part one of ABC's Dinotopia lived up to the hype

surrounding the Halmi-produced miniseries, winning its 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. time

period in most of the key categories (an exception being adults 18 through 34,

which went to Fox).

The Dino epic gave ABC rare Sunday-night victories in the total-viewers, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 categories.

According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate

ratings for Sunday night, the miniseries won in households, total viewers,

adults 18 through 49 and adults 25 through 54.

It beat 60 Minutes among the 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 demos, but

60 Minutes won in households

and total viewers, as usual.

Still, the dinosaur mini helped ABC

to take a chunk out of CBS' usually dominant performance Sunday, and

put it in solid second place in households and total viewers.

An average of almost 17 million viewers tuned in throughout the two-hour time

period to see what all the fuss was about.

CBS' combination of 60 Minutes, The Education of Max Bickford and the film Double

Jeopardy was enough to assure the Eye web a win in households, but skewing

(as usual) toward the 50-plus crowd.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS was first in most key categories, while ABC was

second and NBC -- with a special, L.A. Law: The Movie -- was third.

Fox was tops among adults 18 through 34 for the night with its lineup of King

of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and The X-Files.

Fox was also a solid second on the night among adults 18 through 49 behind ABC.

The adults 18-through-49 numbers for the night: ABC 5.5/15, Fox 4/11 and CBS and

NBC 3.7/10.

Among adults 25 through 54: ABC 6.2/15, CBS 4.4/11, NBC 4.3/11 and Fox 3.8/10.

The total-viewers tally: ABC 14.2 million, CBS 12.9 million, NBC 9.7

million and Fox 8.8 million.

On Saturday, Fox captured the key demographic races of adults 18 through 49 and 25

through 54, while CBS won the household and total-viewer races.

Cops and America's Most Wanted did the trick for Fox. From 9 p.m.

to 10 p.m., Wanted also won the household and total-viewers contests.

CBS finished second for the night among adults 25 through 54 and fourth among

adults 18 through 49 with a lineup that included Touched by an Angel,

World's Greatest Commercials and The District.

ABC repeated theatrical Notting Hill, and NBC aired Three

Kings. The two films tied in share for both households (8) and adults 18 through

49 (7).

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 5.3/10, Fox 5/10, ABC 4.1/8 and

NBC 3.9/8.

Among adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.1/11, NBC 2.1/7, ABC 2/7 and CBS 1.9/7.

Among adults 25 through 54: Fox 3.3/11, CBS 2.5/8 and ABC and NBC 2.2/7.

Friday went to NBC, which aired Providence, a Law & Order:

Criminal Intent repeat and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. For the night, it

won in just about every category that matters.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., however, a repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

on CBS outdueled Providence in the key demos (adults 18 through 49 and 25

through 54).

The two shows tied in household rating. But from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., the

back-to-back Law & Order episodes broke it open for NBC.

Fox's Search for a Playboy Centerfold was first among men 18 through

49, but that was about it -- the special finished fourth in most of the other

key categories.

Even with men 18 through 49, the victory was narrow: an average 2.6 rating, just

one-tenth of a point ahead of second-place CBS and two-tenths ahead of NBC.

ABC and CBS were evenly matched in the adult demos, finishing within one-tenth

of a rating point among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. ABC was second for the

night in households and total viewers.

The household numbers for the night: NBC 8.8/16, ABC 5.7/11, CBS 5.5/10 and

Fox 3.4/6.

Among adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.2/14, ABC 2.7/9, CBS

2.6/8 and FOX 2.4/8.